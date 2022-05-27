Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

