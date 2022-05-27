TigerCash (TCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $375,074.91 and $1.29 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. "

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

