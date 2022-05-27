TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $130.53 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00008567 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $130.53 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,551.39 or 1.00073352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

