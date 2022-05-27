Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 15,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,050,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Toast alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,696,510 shares of company stock valued at $108,880,285 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.