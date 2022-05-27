Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

