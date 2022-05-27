TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $834.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,390. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

