Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURV. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $54,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CURV traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $6.01. 715,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Torrid has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

