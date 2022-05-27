Tower token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million (TOWER)

Tower token (TOWER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Tower token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tower token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,757.38 or 0.99893553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

