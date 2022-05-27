Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $76.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

TNL stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,285. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

