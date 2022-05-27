Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TCN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 10,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,825. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

TCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $51,769,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $29,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $20,137,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.