Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
TCN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 10,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,825. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $51,769,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $29,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $20,137,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
