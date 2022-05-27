Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.29. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 250 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on DCFC. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.
About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.
