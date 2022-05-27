Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.29. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 250 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on DCFC. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

