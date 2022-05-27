Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $26.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tronox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tronox by 31.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TROX opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

