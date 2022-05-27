Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 3.4%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

