Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $116.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.89.

TPTX stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. State Street Corp increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after acquiring an additional 845,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

