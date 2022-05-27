TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Lifted to Buy at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. China Renaissance currently has $15.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

