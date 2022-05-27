Two Seas Capital LP Buys Shares of 130,141 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. Sonos comprises approximately 3.0% of Two Seas Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Sonos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sonos by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 61,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,455,000 after buying an additional 45,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $40,744,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,502. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Sonos Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.