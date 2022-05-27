Typhoon Network (TYPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $134,213.68

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $134,213.68 and $1,372.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,064.24 or 1.91895396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 189.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00505940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.