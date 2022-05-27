TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 796.5% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 626,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 151,463 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 718,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 68,439 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 9.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 897,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

