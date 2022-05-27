Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $659,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 74.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $258.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.50. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UI. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

