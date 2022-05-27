Ulysses Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,627,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $60.72. 325,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

