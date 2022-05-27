Ulysses Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kennametal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kennametal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kennametal by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.81. 486,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,208. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

