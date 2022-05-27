Ulysses Management LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.3% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $17,374,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 71.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,943,000 after buying an additional 450,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,471,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,357,639. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

