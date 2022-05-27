Ulysses Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 736,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,000. Vimeo makes up approximately 1.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
