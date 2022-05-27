Ulysses Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 736,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,000. Vimeo makes up approximately 1.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -17.65. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Vimeo Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.