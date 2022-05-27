Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.81.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$29.17 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$13.56 and a 52-week high of C$33.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.