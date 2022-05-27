Unifty (NIF) Reaches Market Cap of $27.77 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $15.99 or 0.00055545 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and $79,456.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.07 or 0.03905681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00512889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

