Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,075. The company has a market capitalization of $466.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.