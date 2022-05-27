Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.79.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $7.11 on Friday, reaching $333.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,101. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $277.10 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

