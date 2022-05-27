Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.43. 29,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,256. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.