Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $7.60 on Friday, reaching $355.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,479. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.82 and its 200 day moving average is $376.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

