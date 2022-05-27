Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,357. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.46 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.55.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

