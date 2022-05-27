Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 384,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,254 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 104,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,830. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

