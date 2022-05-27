Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

