Unigestion Holding SA Sells 394 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $44.00. 480,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,998,242. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

