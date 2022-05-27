Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $78.77. 42,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,384. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

