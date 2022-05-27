United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $1,117,700.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $229.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

