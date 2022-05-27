United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $247.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $219.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

