Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $35.97 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unum Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after acquiring an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

