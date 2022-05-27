Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 7.2% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 54,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,700,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,056.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,383 shares of company stock worth $20,550,133. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $1,466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.