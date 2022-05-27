Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 7.2% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 54,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,700,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.
A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,056.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,383 shares of company stock worth $20,550,133. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $1,466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
