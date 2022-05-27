USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,528 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,592. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

