USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

HYD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,048. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

