USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,011. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

