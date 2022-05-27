USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 138,474 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 138,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. 312,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,630. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.89 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

