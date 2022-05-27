USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AT&T by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $95,642,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 1,059,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,334,168. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.