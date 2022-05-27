USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $193,000.

IOO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

