UWM’s (UWMC) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UWMC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in UWM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of UWM by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

