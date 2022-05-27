Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.79. 628,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,263,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

