Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 264,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,184,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

