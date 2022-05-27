Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases 6,088 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 194.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $194.75. 750,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. The company has a market cap of $527.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.24.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.