Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,193 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $16.83 on Friday, hitting $425.43. 119,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

