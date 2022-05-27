Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,659. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.